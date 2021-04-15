Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,262.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,262 ($29.55) and last traded at GBX 2,236 ($29.21), with a volume of 220826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,206 ($28.82).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,914.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,880.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

