Gala Price Hits $0.0269 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Gala has a market cap of $187.86 million and approximately $467,951.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00068183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.67 or 0.00744277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.44 or 0.06078418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.