Galiano Gold Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.