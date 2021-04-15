GAMB Price Hits $0.0072 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 179.8% higher against the US dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $35.89 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00066970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.39 or 0.00754594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038051 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

