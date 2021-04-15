Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Games Workshop Group stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 507. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.27. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.