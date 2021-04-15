Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 507. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.27. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.