GamyFi Platform Price Tops $3.89 on Top Exchanges (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $404,069.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $3.89 or 0.00006145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00270410 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.13 or 0.00746338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,849.70 or 0.99352534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.22 or 0.00853977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,063 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

