Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Gartner worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $188.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.56 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

