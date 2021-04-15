Gas Market Capitalization Hits $144.34 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Gas has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $144.34 million and approximately $23.87 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $14.25 or 0.00022455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00068588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00278929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.00745986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,378.80 or 0.99867744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.65 or 0.00850345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.