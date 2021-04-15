Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $18.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Gates Industrial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 775.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 68,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

