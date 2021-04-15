GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Cap of $312.01 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 63.7% against the dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00006460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $312.01 million and $20.98 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.00752437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.09 or 0.06165069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033760 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,130,567 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

