GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 63.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $393,607.57 and $58.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 41.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

