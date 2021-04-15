Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $58.66

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and traded as low as $51.32. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $51.33, with a volume of 34,789 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

