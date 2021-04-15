Genaro Network Trading Up 2.4% This Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00067458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00739737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00033611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.65 or 0.05979602 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

