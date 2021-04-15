General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock worth $92,738,570. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $597,509,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $70,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $68,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in General Motors by 1,531.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,006 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

