Genesis Shards (GS) Reaches Market Cap of $23.29 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $23.29 million and $34.06 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00067040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00271393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.83 or 0.00741407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,543.09 or 0.99756727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.90 or 0.00867529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 218,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.