Genesis Shards Price Hits $1.54 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded flat against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00002469 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00068014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00295106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.37 or 0.00733607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.32 or 0.99027744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.01 or 0.00853594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 218,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

