Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $14.21 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.21 or 0.00022459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $62.88 million and $5.05 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00067639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00739106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.00 or 0.06006511 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.