GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $72,256.36 and approximately $1,281.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 174.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,381,933 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

