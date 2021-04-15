GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $1.39 on Major Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and $296,544.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00065334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00719106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00087507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.44 or 0.05805251 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,519,996 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

