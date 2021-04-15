GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.62% of GeoPark worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPRK opened at $16.75 on Thursday. GeoPark Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

