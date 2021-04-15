GHOST Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $382,199.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One GHOST coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. GHOST has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $382,199.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GHOST has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GHOST

GHOST is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

