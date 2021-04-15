Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GBCI stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

