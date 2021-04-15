Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

GLAD stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.04 million, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

