Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3755 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

