Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Holdings Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.08% of Gladstone Commercial worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 347.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $737.28 million, a PE ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.3755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

