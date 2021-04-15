Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of LAND stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $552.02 million, a P/E ratio of -167.07 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.