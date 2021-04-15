GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,543.36 ($20.16).

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 70.15 ($0.92) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,361.35 ($17.79). 16,079,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,706,048. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,268.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). In the last three months, insiders purchased 638 shares of company stock valued at $866,798.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

