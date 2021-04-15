GlaxoSmithKline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 40,784 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 750% compared to the typical volume of 4,798 call options.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.69. 20,162,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.