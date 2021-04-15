Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after buying an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,584. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.72.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

