Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.43.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $12.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $388.42. 155,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $270.68 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.90. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.