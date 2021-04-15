Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 5,699 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,550. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.06 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.24 and its 200 day moving average is $194.09.

