Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $116.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $116.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

