Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 544.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.56. 59,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,961. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.