Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 308,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250,663 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,162 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after buying an additional 170,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after buying an additional 123,990 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,087. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.73.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.