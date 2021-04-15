Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,888,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $36.72. 28,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

