Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,520. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

