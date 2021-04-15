Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 296 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

IVV stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $415.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

