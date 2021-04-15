Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 4,741 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after buying an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $216.29. The company had a trading volume of 113,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day moving average of $193.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $215.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

