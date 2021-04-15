Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

