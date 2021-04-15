Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,818 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,592,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,716. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

