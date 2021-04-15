Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,618,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.58. 20,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $101.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

