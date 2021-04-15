Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 6.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,591,258. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $341.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.