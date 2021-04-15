Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,046 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.17% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.