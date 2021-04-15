Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Down 44.9% in March

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock remained flat at $$22.83 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,935,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,872. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

