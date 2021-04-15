Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter.

