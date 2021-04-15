GlobalBoost-Y Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,784.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $25,784.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,999.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.36 or 0.03899044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.24 or 0.00435308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $822.66 or 0.01305823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00535029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.05 or 0.00528657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.13 or 0.00392280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00037671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003456 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

