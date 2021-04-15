Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Major Shareholder Sells 1,002 Shares of Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $10,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUCK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,685. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

