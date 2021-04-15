GoByte (GBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,410.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $935,525.20 and $8,410.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009177 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

