GoChain (GO) Price Hits $0.0590

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. GoChain has a total market cap of $63.45 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,128,808,798 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,058,797 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

