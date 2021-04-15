Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 712 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $415.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

